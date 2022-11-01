Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nets player
Kevin Durant, power forward, one of the most skilled players in the NBA, last season he had MVP numbers, but the team's performance diminished and injuries did not let him develop in a good way, now this season he has a team capable of beating everything that comes his way, Durant averaged this season, 32.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, if he is in good shape the team will be able to fight for the title.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, last season proved to have the character and ability to make the team a winner, his performance during the season was good until injury kept him away from the court, now in this new season he has everything to become an idol and along with his great team can fight for the top positions, DeRozan stole the spotlight in the season finale and now together they can give a great show.
Nets All-Star Team
Irving, Simmons, O´Neale, Durant, Claxton.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Face to face
The previous season Bulls and Nets faced each other three times, in that short series there was a lot of spectacle leaving Bulls as the winner, in the first duel, the score was very bulky in favor of Chicago with a scandalous 95-118, in the second game the result was also for Bulls in a closer score, 111-107, for the closing of the series Nets took revenge and won 138-112, for this new season both teams have a negative record.
Nets have everything to go for the championship
The Brooklyn Nets have had a very competitive team for several years, it is clear that the goal of the franchise is to win an NBA championship, but despite having one of the best squads, the problems have not been long in and out of the court, last season Harden decided to leave the team after many rumors of a possible problem with Durant, the team was fighting for the first position and from one moment to another their performance dropped, for the Playoffs the team was swept by the Celtics and the rumors of more departures were not long in coming, fortunately for the team, two of its stars remained Durant and Irving should be coupled and put the team to compete, as they currently have a streak of 1-5 with four consecutive losses prior to the duel against Bulls.
Bulls in search of their best version
Chicago Bulls has been in charge of putting together a very competitive team that can be in the Playoffs as a team to be feared, last season they fought for the first position in the conference, but at the end of the regular season the team could not stay in the first places and that led them to qualify sixth, and already in the Playoffs, Bucks was in charge of eliminating them, for this new season, the team has a 3-4 record, the first matchup against Heat they got a good win, but after that they have not been able to create a long winning streak, for the matchup against Nets they come with two consecutive losses, these against Spurs and 76ers, to get out of the bottom they will have to start winning games and Nets could be an excellent team to start the winning streak.
Two great teams meet
The NBA continues to advance and many teams have been surprised, for many it is still too early to think about the Playoffs and should focus on the regular season, at this point it is too late to make changes in the templates, just work and keep improving game after game, Bulls and Nets are two teams that are looking for their best version although their start of the season has not been so good they still have time to correct and start a winning streak so we will see a great duel on Tuesday.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Barclays Center, at 17:30.