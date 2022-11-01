Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023 Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat, as well as the most recent information coming out of the FTX Arena.Stay tuned for more details of the game with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the time of the game in several countries
Argentina: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Player to watch in Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the 2022-23 season. In the last game against the Sacramento Kings he could not avoid defeat despite his 13 points, 7 rebounds and six assists.
Player to watch in Sacramento Kings
De'Aaron Fox has averaged 24.5 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists to start the 2022-23 regular season. The point guard only scored eight points and one assist in the last game.
How are the Miami Heat coming along?
The Miami Heat are coming off losses to the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warrios, making it two losses in a row. They have only managed two wins so far in the regular season 2022-23 and are ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference and two wins away from the Playoffs
How are the Sacramento Kings coming along?
The Sacramento Kings had a bad start in the season since they lost the first four games, while they come in after winning the last two games. In the last one they won at home against Charlotte Hornets by 108-115. Right now they are in second place in the Western Conference with two wins and four losses and far from the Playoffs.
Background
Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat have already met during this 2022 in four occasions with three wins for Sacramento Kings, while only one for Miami Heat. The last time they met was on October 30, which ended 119-113 in favor of Sacramento, where Huerter was key with his 27 points, 3 rebounds and seven assists.
Venue: The match will be played at the FTX Arena, located in Miami, a stadium inaugurated in 1999 with a capacity of 19,600 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat will meet in the regular season for the 2022/23 season. This will be the seventh team for the Sacramento Kings and the eighth for the Miami Heat.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.