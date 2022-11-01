Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards?
This is the start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards game on November 2, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the most outstanding players in Washington Wizards is Kristaps Porzingis, the 27-year-old Latvian-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 32 points.
Key player for Philadelphia 76ers
One of the players to watch out for in Philadelphia 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, the 21-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 28 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 31, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Philadelphia 76ers managed to win by a score of 118 points to 111 for Indiana Pacers.
The player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Tyrese Maxey with 28, while the player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Kristaps Porzingis with 32.
History Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Philadelphia 76ers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Washington Wizards have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia 76ers who have scored 565 points compared to 542 for Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards have had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning three and losing four of their seven games.
Washington Wizards 117 - 127 Indiana Pacers
Boston Celtics 112 - 94 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 111 - 118 Philadelphia 76ers
Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers has had a regular performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing eight games, they have won four and lost four.
Toronto Raptors 90 - 112 Philadelphia 76ers
Chicago Bulls 109 - 114 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 111 - 118 Philadelphia 76ers
The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium
The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards will take place at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium in the city of Philadelphia (United States), the stadium is where the Philadelphia 76ers play their home games, was built in 1996 and has a capacity for approximately 21,600 spectators.
