Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Pistons vs Bucks live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks live starting lineups for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Fiserv Forum. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Pistons vs Bucks game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his tools offensively with long distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and are only waiting for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship. At the moment, the Bucks are the only undefeated team in the NBA with 6 wins in a row.
Cade Cunningham, a must see player!
The Detroit guard is the great jewel of the Pistons and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The young promise of the Pistons is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the moment of the team to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered as one of the candidates for Rookie of the Year , this was considered one of the great players for this season for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Hamidou Diallo and Bojan Bogdanovic will be essential for Detroit to meet its objectives.
How does the Pistons arrive?
The Detroit team begins a new season after missing out on the Playoffs and finishing in third-last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons finished with a record of 23 wins and 59 losses to rank 14th in the East. The Pistons are a team under reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, this team looks difficult to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best in each conference. For this season the Pistons kept their young core and strengthened the team with the arrival of Marvin Bagley III and the renewal of Bojan Bogdanovic. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level that young players like Cunningham, Diallo and Bagley can show. Detroit's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Fiserv Forum, at 8:00 p.m.