New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
The New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
The New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the last Pelicans games, with injury prone players like Williamson and McCollum, this player is left as the one responsible for making the team work inside the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best in case injuries come, as it has happened last season, now in this season, he is scoring 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers, even though they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries to teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, with a 0-3 record, they hope to return to their best level and rebound to have a chance to seek a Playoffs qualification.
LBJ knew 💧 pic.twitter.com/nuLGeGwayC— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2022
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
The previous season Lakers and Pelicans met three times, leaving a 3-0 series for the New Orleans, in the first duel was a big difference in the scoreboard against Lakers with a 123-95, for the second duel, eight points were the difference and to close the series only three points in a victory for Pelicans 114-111, so it is a complicated rival for Lakers.
Pelicans and their moment to excel
The Pelicans, a franchise that has been dedicated to bring out very talented players, for this moment is slowly becoming the future NBA champion, a team that has been able to choose their players in recent years, just need to take that extra step to get their first championship, last season they had an acceptable performance managing to finish in eighth position, for this season talented players like Zion have returned, although they have already given the fans a scare due to an injury, now together with the experience of other players they can have a good season. The team is 4-2, and their most recent victory was against the Clippers with a score of 91-112, this team can be the surprise for the Playoffs without a doubt.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have been dragging since last season a series of negative results that have diminished even to qualify for the Playoffs, it seems that the roster is not enough to compete at the top of the league, this because the constant injuries of key players have not allowed them to perform well, the low level of some others has also been a factor mainly last season, This season the team had a very bad start that perhaps was expected, since it is practically the same team of the previous season, the first five Lakers games were defeats and it was only in the weekend when they got their first victory, that first win was in the second game of the series against Nuggets, in that game Westbrook had an outstanding performance after having a very weak start.
Interesting duel in the West
The NBA is not falling short and is proving once again that it is very competitive, although there were no major additions in the teams surprises have not been expected, in this league it is no longer enough to be a very winning historical team, if the team does not give its best it will simply suffer, a clear example is the team we will see this Wednesday, Lakers a team that has suffered in this start will face Pelicans who had a good start.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:30 pm ET.