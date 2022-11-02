Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers of November 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Memphis Grizzlies last lineup
The last quintet of the Memphis Grizzlies:
Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant.
Portland Trail Blazers last lineup
The final five of the Portland Trail Blazers:
Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons.
Memphis Grizzlies Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First forward Ja Morant (#12), is considered the best player on the team and this season is his third year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 33.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is shooting guard Dillon Brooks (#24) who has averaged 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game this season. He is the second most important player on the team and we must be aware of him. Finally, shooting guard Steven Adams (#4) will be key for defense and rebounding, in the season he averages 5.1 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.
Memphis Grizzlies in the tournament
The Memphis Grizzlies had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 4 wins and 3 losses, establishing themselves in eighth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to be the NBA champions. His last game was on October 31 against the Utah Jazz, where the Portland Trail Blazers lost 121 to 105 at Vivint Arena and that way they got their third consecutive loss of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the game, but they could pull off an upset and win the matchup because they are a good Western Conference team and because of the experience their players have.
Portland Trail Blazers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First point guard Damian Lillard (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Jusuf Nurkic (#27) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Anfernee Simons (#1) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Portland Trail Blazers in the tournament
The Portland Trail Blazers have played very well in the beginning of this season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 5 wins and 1 loss, and they are in first place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on October 28 against the Houston Rockets, where the Portland Trail Blazers won 125-111 at the Moda Center and that way they got their fifth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The Moda Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Portland, Oregon. Since October 12, 1995 it is the home of the Portland Trail Blazers, it has a capacity of 19,980 spectators and cost 262 million dollars to build.