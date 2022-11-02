Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: okcthunderwire

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:50 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder live game, as well as the latest information from the Paycom Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:45 AMan hour ago

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:40 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder of November 3rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (November 3rd)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

12:35 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out in the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he has an average of 31.5 points per game, achieved in six games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played per game.

12:30 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Nikola Jokic stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 21.0 points per game in seven games played, with an average of 32.9 minutes played per game.

12:25 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

5- Luguentz Dort

8- Jalen Williams

50- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

12:20 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

1- Michael Porter Jr.

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

15- Nikola Jokic

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder is coming off a win over the Orlando Magic. With four wins, the team has rebounded after a bad start where they had three losses, so they will want to continue to increase their confidence and their undefeated record in the upcoming games.

12:10 AM2 hours ago

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has shown a lot of motivation in the beginning of the season, even managing to beat the Warriors, current champions, so they will be looking to continue finding their best form in the search for more victories.

12:05 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Paycom Center

The Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will be played at the Paycom Center, located in the city of Oklahoma City, in the state of Oklahoma, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 19,599 spectators.

12:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo