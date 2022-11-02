Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score!
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (November 3rd)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out in the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he has an average of 31.5 points per game, achieved in six games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played per game.
Key player - Denver Nuggets
In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Nikola Jokic stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 21.0 points per game in seven games played, with an average of 32.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder
2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3- Josh Giddey
5- Luguentz Dort
8- Jalen Williams
50- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
1- Michael Porter Jr.
5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
15- Nikola Jokic
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder is coming off a win over the Orlando Magic. With four wins, the team has rebounded after a bad start where they had three losses, so they will want to continue to increase their confidence and their undefeated record in the upcoming games.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has shown a lot of motivation in the beginning of the season, even managing to beat the Warriors, current champions, so they will be looking to continue finding their best form in the search for more victories.
The game will be played at the Paycom Center
The Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will be played at the Paycom Center, located in the city of Oklahoma City, in the state of Oklahoma, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 19,599 spectators.