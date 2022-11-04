Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live on TV.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the last Pelicans games, with injury prone players like Williamson and McCollum, this player is responsible for making the team work on the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best in case injuries come, as it has happened last season, now this season, he is scoring 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
Watch Live: CJ McCollum#Pelicans | @Verizon https://t.co/83wj4q2xa1— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 3, 2022
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record of three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after his return from injury he led the team to win the NBA championship and be again MVP of the finals, this season he comes with the same ambition to get another ring.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
The previous season Warriors and Pelicans faced each other in a three game series, this series was won by the Warriors 2-1, in the first matchup with a crushing 85-126, Curry's team showed that they were for great things, in the second matchup, in a more balanced game the Pelicans evened the series, for the third the Warriors returned to victory leaving a 128-107 on the scoreboard, now in this new season the teams have suffered a little so we will have a more even game.
Pelicans with much room for improvement
The Pelicans, a franchise that has been dedicated to bring out very talented players, for this time of the season the team is relying heavily on young talent which has a lot on its roster, last season they had an acceptable performance managing to finish in eighth position, but for Playoffs the team with many casualties failed to advance, for this season talented players like Zion have returned, Their last game ended in an overtime loss to the Lakers, as the Pelicans let go the advantage in the last seconds and were caught, it seems that the team is having a hard time closing games.
Warriors not getting up
The current NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, are not working at the beginning of the season, the team is not getting wins and is getting farther and farther away from the top positions, keeping a team in great shape season after season is very complicated, however the Warriors know what it is to get up after falling being at the top, the current champion this season already accumulates more defeats than the Lakers, the team does not find the way to get the victories, having one of the highest averages in points received, the Warriors evidently have defensive problems and this time the super offense does not manage to win the games, this Thursday they lost against Magic in a game that was defined by one point, the Warriors must start winning despite the fact that it is the beginning of the season.
Two title contenders face off
It is well known that a great regular season in the NBA does not assure you the championship and that in the Playoffs anything can happen, last season the Warriors were able to deal with many problems to get the title, Pelicans being with many injured players failed to make a great season, now both teams face in a similar situation and will seek to start a winning streak, as so far they do not look solid.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center, at 8:30 pm ET.