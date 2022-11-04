Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the live starting line-ups for the Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information from the TD Garden.
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Bulls vs Celtics game in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the top figure of the Celtics and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good time. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet its objectives.
How does the Celtics get here?
The Boston team started a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and reaching the NBA finals where they fell to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up position. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great squad and are expected to be in the playoffs again. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a suspension of coach Ime Udoka for one year due to not complying with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, took over and will manage the team this season. For now, doubts about the Celtics have dissipated due to the good start of the team, who are in third place in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 1 loss.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the team's great figures and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team in the face of the loss of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be instrumental in meeting Chicago's goals. DeRozan will be looking to be the team's leading scorer and they will be looking to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after having a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 46 wins and 36 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in sixth place in the East, however, once there they were easily beaten by Milwaukee in the first round, ending their good season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Lonzo Ball continue to be unavailable for the team and Zach Lavine continues to be restricted in minutes . This year's goal is to get into the playoffs, improving last year's position, and fighting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 4 wins and 4 losses.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Boston will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the TD Garden, at 7:30 p.m.