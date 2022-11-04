Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards of November 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets last lineup
The last quintet of Brooklyn Nets:
Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton.
Washington Wizards last lineup
The last quintet of Washington Wizards:
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Bradley Beal.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Kevin Durant (#7), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 32.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1 assist per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#11) will be key in making assists, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a poor start to the regular season, with 2 wins and 6 losses, establishing themselves in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on November 1 against the Chicago Bulls, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 108-99 at the Barclays Center and in this way the Brooklyn Nets got their sixth consecutive loss of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the series, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good team in the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Washington Wizards Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First point guard Bradley Beal (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averaged 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Kristaps Porzingis (#6) who has managed to average 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, power forward Kyle Kuzma (#33) will be key to being a backup player, last season he had an excellent tournament and this season he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Washington Wizards in the tournament
The Washington Wizards have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 4 wins and 4 losses, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on November 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Washington Wizards lost 121-111 at the Wells Fargo Center and that way they got their fourth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The Capital One Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Washington D.C., United States. Since December 2, 1997 it is the home of the Washington Wizards, it has a capacity of 20,356 spectators and cost 507 million dollars to build.