Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA Regular Season 2022-2023
the starting lineups for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023 Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic
Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
Player to watch at Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero stands out with an average of 21.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Italian player scored 22 points against the Warrios, grabbed 8 rebounds and had three assists.
Player to watch in Sacramento Kings
De'Aaron Fox is the team's leading scorer with an average of 24.5 points and averages six rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The point guard missed the last game due to injury but is expected to return in Orlando.
How are the Orlando Magic coming along?
Orlando Magic surprised the Golden State Warrios at home by one point (130-129). With this victory they managed to end the negative streak of two consecutive losses and also this team has won only two games out of nine they have played this season so far. Right now they are in second place in the Eastern Conference only behind the Detroit Pistons.
How are the Sacramento Kings coming along?
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a loss in their most recent game, a 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat that snapped their two-game winning streak. Right now they are in the Eastern Conference standings with two wins and five positions in 13th place, which is second to last in the standings;
Background
Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic have faced each other in 2022 and both were decided in overtime with one win each. The most recent was in NBA Summer in Las Vegas where Orlando won 92-94 after two overtimes. Before that, they met in the 2021-22 regular season in March where the Sacramento Kings won 114-110;
The game will be played at the Amway Center, located in Orlando and inaugurated in October 2010. It has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the eighth for the Sacramento Kings, the eighth for the Orlando Magic, and the eighth for the Orlando Magic.
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.