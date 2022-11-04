Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch in Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward is the team's leading scorer with an average of 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Indiana-born forward only scored 7 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists against the Chicago Bulls;
Player to watch in Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant is the Brooklyn team's leading scorer with an average of 32.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. The power forward was unable to avoid defeat against the Chicago Bulls despite being the game's most outstanding player with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
How are the Charlotte Hornets coming along?
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off two consecutive losses, the last one against the Chicago Bulls. This team has already played two games, in one they won and in the other they lost. In the standings this team is 11th with three wins and five losses and is two wins away from the Playoff zone.
How are the Brooklyn Nets coming along?
The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls in their most recent game and have won only two of the eight games they have played this season. They are currently in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, with the same number of wins as the bottom two teams, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.
Background
This will be the third meeting this year between Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, the other two were in March. In the most recent meeting, the Charlotte Hornets won the away game by 110-199 and a few days earlier it was the Brooklyn Nets who won at the Spectrum Center;
Venue: The game will be played at the Spectrum Center, located in Charlotte, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 20,200 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets meet in the 2022-23 regular season league this will be the ninth game for both teams.
