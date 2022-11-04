Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“I don't have a chance to bury every time I get to the bottle, because everyone is there; inside. So I have to resort to throwing or releasing the ball. I'm not 2.00m tall. I'm not as tall as Giannis Antetokounmpo, so I can't jump over everyone. I feel like someone who has lost his powers", defined Anthony Edwards.
“I don't mind people suggesting I'm heavy because I don't feel good about it. Untill; I would like you to imagine that this é the case itself, then it could surprise everyone. I think I'm even more explosive, by the way, than I was before. I'm not slower, certainly. Só I need to get back to my ideal rhythm and everything will be fine", he said.
“I am not selfish. Só I want to win", said the player. “I don't know why people question my mindset. Everything I've done in my career indicates that onlyó I want to win. I always put the organization and the team first. Even when they said I should do different things, I kept putting the team first and being a great professional", added Karl-Anthony Towns.
Likely Minnesota Timberwolves!
SG - Anthony Edwards
SF - Jaden McDaniels
PF - Karl-Anthony Towns
C - Rudy Gobert.
How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?
Speak up, Jalen Green!
"É experience," said Green after the Rockets game. “We will face the best teams in our first games with lots of rookies and sophomores. We are still young and we are still growing. É all experience.”
Probably Houston Rockets!
SG - Kevin Porter Jr.
SF - Jalen Green
PF - Martin Júnior
C - Usman Garuba.