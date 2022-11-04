Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Publicity/Timberwolves

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:17 PM34 minutes ago

Watch Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail of Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
9:12 PM39 minutes ago

Open quotes!

''Everybody's in ink,'' Edwards said of having zero dunks. “I'm only 6'4, 6'5; I can't jump on everybody, man. I'm not as tall as Giannis. Everyone is asking me to dunk the ball like it's all peaches and cream. I have to find a good lane to dunk the ball.”

“I don't have a chance to bury every time I get to the bottle, because everyone is there; inside. So I have to resort to throwing or releasing the ball. I'm not 2.00m tall. I'm not as tall as Giannis Antetokounmpo, so I can't jump over everyone. I feel like someone who has lost his powers", defined Anthony Edwards.

“I don't mind people suggesting I'm heavy because I don't feel good about it. Untill; I would like you to imagine that this é the case itself, then it could surprise everyone. I think I'm even more explosive, by the way, than I was before. I'm not slower, certainly. Só I need to get back to my ideal rhythm and everything will be fine", he said.

“I am not selfish. Só I want to win", said the player. “I don't know why people question my mindset. Everything I've done in my career indicates that onlyó I want to win. I always put the organization and the team first. Even when they said I should do different things, I kept putting the team first and being a great professional", added Karl-Anthony Towns.

9:07 PM44 minutes ago

Likely Minnesota Timberwolves!

PG - D'Angelo Russell

SG - Anthony Edwards

SF - Jaden McDaniels

PF - Karl-Anthony Towns

C - Rudy Gobert.


 

9:02 PMan hour ago

How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?

The Minnesota Timberwolves has a record of four wins and four losses, two in a row for the Spurs and Suns, which led to the removal of the leadership of the Western Conference of the NBA.
8:57 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Jalen Green!

"It's been frustrating, but a learning lesson at the end of the day," said Jalen Green, Rockets sophomore point guard. “Só we have to play as a team, stay together. In the final stretch, we have to execute plays. Stuff like that. We just don't have it now.”

"É experience," said Green after the Rockets game. “We will face the best teams in our first games with lots of rookies and sophomores. We are still young and we are still growing. É all experience.”

8:52 PMan hour ago

Probably Houston Rockets!

PG - Jabari Smith

SG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SF - Jalen Green

PF - Martin Júnior

C - Usman Garuba.


 

8:47 PMan hour ago

How do the Houston Rockets arrive?

The Houston Rockets has the worst record in the NBA to date; the present moment. The Texas team won just one game and lost another eight, with five straight losses to Jazz, Blazers, Suns and the Clippers twice.
8:42 PMan hour ago

NBA

Photo: Disclosure / NBA
Photo: Disclosure / NBA
8:37 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Target Center

The Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be played at Target Center, with a capacity of 19.356 people.
8:32 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo