Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022

What time is Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors of November 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Bolivia: 7:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Brazil: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Chile: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Colombia: 6:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Ecuador: 6:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
United States (ET): 6:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Spain: 12:10 AM on NBA Games Pass
Mexico: 5:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Paraguay: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Peru: 6:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Uruguay: 8:10 PM on NBA Games Pass
Background Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors
Of the last seven games, the Bulls have taken a clear hegemony against the Canadians by taking six wins and only one loss, highlighting that this setback occurred in their last visit to Toronto, although it was in overtime and by only 7 points.
Toronto Raptors 99-113 Chicago Bulls, season 2022
Chicago Bulls 120-127 Toronto Raptors, season 2022 (overtime)
Toronto Raptors 105-111 Chicago Bulls, season 2022
Chicago Bulls 111-108 Toronto Raptors, 2021 season
Toronto Raptors 102-104 Chicago Bulls, season 2021
Key player Toronto Raptors
Pascal Siakam has had a very good start, who has averaged over 25 points per game at the beginning of the season and is one of the key elements for the Canadian team, since last year, to be a team that fights and in this 2022 could be one of the candidates to go far.
Key player Chicago Bulls
One of the keys for the Bulls to score points when you don't see where to look is to take advantage of the height and body of Nikola Vučević, who continues to be effective on offense, but also defensively has had several blocks of relevance in the campaign.
Last lineup Toronto Raptors
43 Pascal Siaka, small forward; 3 OG Anunoby, small forward; 35 Christian Koloko, center; 4 Scottie Barnes, point guard; 33 Gary Trent Jr, point guard.
Last lineup Chicago Bulls
44 Patrick Williams, forward; 11 DeMar DeRozan, forward; 9 Nikola Vicevic, center; 8 Zach LaVine, point guard; 12 Ayo Dosunmu, point guard.
Toronto Raptors: are they for real?
The Toronto Raptors did not make many changes to their roster this season and have become one of the most solid teams that can give severe headaches and, at home, they will have to get the wins if they want to get on a roll and stay in the top spots, even though the tournament is still young.
Chicago Bulls: finding consistency
At the beginning of the season, the Chicago Bulls have lacked consistency because they can have a good game and lose the next one, although they are still among the first places in the Eastern Conference at the beginning of the NBA season and now they will look for a blow of authority at the home of the Raptors.
The Kick-off
The Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:10 pm ET.
