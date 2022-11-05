Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Publicity/Phonix Suns

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:42 PM2 hours ago

Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail of Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
10:37 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Monty Williams!

“É It's always hard to see someone lose their job," Williams said of Nash, who was fired from the Nets. “We all know how difficult these jobs can be. I haven't seen anyone have to deal with more than him in the last few years when it comes to non-basketball stuff. To see him lose his job, é hard to watch from afar. I know this community likes him and with good reason. He é one of the most historically respected people in the league. Seeing him lose his job was hard.”

“I heard when our shooting started this morning. I just felt bad for him. I've never seen that guy have a bad day. He's always smiling, greeting. He could come to a convention in a straitjacket and still figure out a way to greet someone. He é that kind of guy. Seeing him fall like that was really hard to hear this morning. I onlyó I feel for him and his family.”

10:32 PM2 hours ago

Likely Phonix Suns!

PG - Chris Paul

SG - Devin Booker

SF - Mikal Bridges

PF - Cameron Johson

C - Bismack Biyombo.


 

10:27 PM2 hours ago

How does the Phonix Suns arrive?

The Phoenix Suns started the season in a very positive way with six wins and only one loss, with the only negative result happening only in the team's second game of the regular season, when it lost to Portland itself. Trail Blazers in Portland for 113 to 111.
10:22 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Billups!

“É It's crazy for me to say this, but I honestly think he reminds me a little bit of Brandon Roy, to be honest with you," Billups said. “By how soft it is; and Brandon was a lot more athletic than he had given credit for. (Sharpe) arrives at their seats. Youê doesn't really speed it up. He does, he reminds me a lot of Brandon. But he also reminds me a little bit of Vince Carter. Just her athleticism, her softness, her grace. So obviously these are big players and Vince will be big players. a member of the Hall of Fame. But he has that kind of potential.”

“His athleticism é special," Billups said. "É really. And he plays with a softness that é only a gift. People don't have that. Your footwork é very good. He é a very graceful athlete. His balance é incredible. He é able to kick the ball from very deep, very easily. So these kinds of things that you really cannot teach, he is; off the boards.”

“Now é on behalf of Dame, é on me, é on account of his teammates, his team, teach him about what é this game and how to play this game and how to study the guys he's going to play against," Billups said. “How to meet them. These are the things that drive you; to the next level. But he é a special young talent.”

10:17 PM2 hours ago

Likely Portland Trail Blazers!

PG - Damian Lillard

SF - Josh Hart

SF - Anfernee Simons

PF - Jerami Grant

C - Jusuf Nurkic.

10:12 PM2 hours ago

How do Portland Trail Blazers arrive?

The  Portland Trail Blazers started the season very well and with a campaign of five wins and two losses. The Portland team lost in the last round to the Memphis Grizzlies and put the team on the brakes.
10:07 PM3 hours ago

NBA!

Photo: Disclosure / NBA
Photo: Disclosure / NBA
10:02 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played atFootprint Center

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at Footprint Center, with a capacity of  18.422 people.
9:57 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA