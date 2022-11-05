New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Pelicans vs Hawks game in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The star of the Hawks is back on the court and is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, this was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Hawks get here?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after reaching the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks snapped a 43-39 losing streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of youngsters was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless for more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Brando Ingram, a must see player!
The Pelicans forward started this new season with some problems due to muscle problems. However, in the 3 games he has played he has managed to become the benchmark for the team's offense with an average of 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ingram is coming off a tough season, only appearing in 55 of the 82 regular season games and seeing his high level drop two years ago when he won the “Most Improved Player” award. So his goal will be to become the leader of the team. Along with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they hope to secure a play-off berth and be a tough opponent from distance and in the paint. With the addition of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Ingram will seek to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Pelicans arrive?
The New Orleans team starts a new season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and being an uncomfortable team on the court. The Pelicans are underdogs in the West but they have a great roster. They finished last season with a record of 36 wins and 46 losses to finish in ninth place only and enter the Play-In, where they left out the Spurs and the Clippers to get into the postseason, once there, the team had little to do. to face Phoenix and lost the series by a score of 4 to 2. Those from New Orleans are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones will try to finish at the top of the table. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to get into the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
Where's the game?
The State Farm Arena located in the city of Atlanta will host this regular season matchup between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
