RECAP: Charge Defeat Cruise In Overtime Thriller

The new NBA G-League season kicked off with an intense game at the Wolstein Center between the Cleveland Charge and the Motor City Cruise.

In a very close contest from start to finish, the home team emerged victorious 111-113 in overtime.

The new rules of the G-League this season indicate that the first team to score seven points in overtime will be the winner of the match. That played to Cleveland's advantage, thanks to a three-pointer by Sam Merrill that would go on to secure the Charge's first win of the season.

Both teams featured players with NBA experience, including young Sharife Cooper of the Charge and veteran Keifer Sykes of the Cruise, who surprised many playing for the Indiana Pacers last season.

Cleveland's depth

The home team had three different players record spectacular performances. Cooper led all game scorers with 28 points as well as recording six assists and six rebounds. Charge Forward Jamorko Pickett was the only Charge player to record a double-double, scoring 21 points and collecting 12 rebounds.

Isaiah Mobley would also chip in with 19 points and six rebounds to secure the Charge's victory.

Keifer Sykes

One of the most positive things about the Motor City was the great performance of Guard Keifer Sykes, who recorded a double double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the 39 minutes he was on the court.

Sykes entered only the second G-League season of his career but everything seems to point to it being a matter of time before he returns to the NBA.

The season is just beginning and it has already given a small taste of what awaits the fans all year long.