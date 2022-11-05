Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Nick Nurse!
“I kind of thought maybe two summers ago, again he was coming off the wrong side of it. I always say that about FIBA, if youê arrive at some point in the game the two (centers) usually fit together. I thought he was kind of wrong the first year and I thought last year that wasn't the case.”
"As far as the Mavs go, I think he'll give you a ride with energy," Nurse said. “He's always going to the screen, he's always going to be on the glass, he's going to do these little things, no matter if he's on the screen; playing six minutes or 36 minutes, and he has experience and I think that's incredible.
“Youê will always need these guys with experience throughout the season – confrontations, injuries, heavy schedule, whatever. And I think he é always a guy they can count on to do it. Lift them up in terms of energy and do a lot of the dirty work.”
“I'm watching all these movies of theirs and seeing all these unique things that he does with (Doncic), and that takes someone who knows a lot about what the stars see. He é very good at putting this guy in positions to be as good as he is. He é awesome, but I think the technical team and J-Kidd are really good at helping you be awesome.”
“Já we went through that a lot when he was in Brooklyn when I was in the playoffs," Nurse said. “Já we fought many battles with him.”
It was really impressive at first," Nurse said. “And é it takes a lot of planning (to contain Doncic). Lots of schemes deciding what youê going to do with it, deciding who is going to cover it. They are very good at catching whoever they want to play against. There are several schemes and there are several defenders. And then you have to try to run them.”
"Especially when Luka (Doncic) isá off the track, they almost feature him. It looks like he's playing super confident. They have a few small standing plays that they play for him that no one seems to be able to defend. He's posting and playing well scoring or passing. Open floor shooting all three. He seems to be getting better and better every year and more confident, rather than just being a guy who's getting better and better. staying in the league. He seems to really belong and é an impactful guy in this league right now."
Likely Dallas Mavericks!
SG - Luka Doncic
SF - Reggie Bullock
PF - Finney-Smith
C - Dwight Powell.
How do the Dallas Mavericks arrive?
Speak up, Kevin Durant!
“I believe and trust the organization to do what it wants; right. But I know that é a delicate situation for the people impacted. É evident that this é bad for all of us. So everyone has an opinion on the situation. Só that we've been listening to non-stop”, he concluded.
The star also commented on the dismissal of former team coach Nash.
“I woke up from my nap and saw the news of Steve Nash's resignation on TV. I was shocked. I mean, youê he always doesn't react when something like this happens," he said.
“Although it is complicated, this é something normal in the NBA. In this way, all we can do é get ready for the next game. Há always a turnaround in the league, especially during the season. We have training, games and trips. So we can't think too much about it. Still, that information stayed in my mind for a while", he concluded.
Probable Brooklyn Nets!
SG - Joe Harris
SF - Edmond Summer
PF - Kevin Durant
C - Royce O'Neale.