Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Disclosure / Mavericks

6:05 PM44 minutes ago

Don't miss a detail of Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:00 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Nick Nurse!

“Our experience with himé that he really grew up with us," said Nurse, who also é coach of the Toronto Raptors. “I noticed a big difference between last summer and the previous summer just in it kind of nuanced the FIBA ​​style of play a little bit.

“I kind of thought maybe two summers ago, again he was coming off the wrong side of it. I always say that about FIBA, if youê arrive at some point in the game the two (centers) usually fit together. I thought he was kind of wrong the first year and I thought last year that wasn't the case.”

"As far as the Mavs go, I think he'll give you a ride with energy," Nurse said. “He's always going to the screen, he's always going to be on the glass, he's going to do these little things, no matter if he's on the screen; playing six minutes or 36 minutes, and he has experience and I think that's incredible.

“Youê will always need these guys with experience throughout the season – confrontations, injuries, heavy schedule, whatever. And I think he é always a guy they can count on to do it. Lift them up in terms of energy and do a lot of the dirty work.”

“I'm watching all these movies of theirs and seeing all these unique things that he does with (Doncic), and that takes someone who knows a lot about what the stars see. He é very good at putting this guy in positions to be as good as he is. He é awesome, but I think the technical team and J-Kidd are really good at helping you be awesome.”

“Já we went through that a lot when he was in Brooklyn when I was in the playoffs," Nurse said. “Já we fought many battles with him.”

It was really impressive at first," Nurse said. “And é it takes a lot of planning (to contain Doncic). Lots of schemes deciding what youê going to do with it, deciding who is going to cover it. They are very good at catching whoever they want to play against. There are several schemes and there are several defenders. And then you have to try to run them.”

“Especially when Luka (Doncic) isá off the track, they almost feature him. It looks like he's playing super confident. They have a few small standing plays that they play for him that no one seems to be able to defend. He's posting and playing well scoring or passing. Open floor shooting all three. He seems to be getting better and better every year and more confident, rather than just being a guy who's getting better and better. staying in the league. He seems to really belong and é an impactful guy in this league right now.” " he said. “Especially when Luka (Doncic) isá off the track, they almost feature him. It looks like he's playing super confident. They have a few small standing plays that they play for him that no one seems to be able to defend. He's posting and playing well scoring or passing. Open floor shooting all three. He seems to be getting better and better every year and more confident, rather than just being a guy who's getting better and better. staying in the league. He seems to really belong and é an impactful guy in this league right now.” " he said. “Especially when Luka (Doncic) isá off the track, they almost feature him. It looks like he's playing super confident. They have a few small standing plays that they play for him that no one seems to be able to defend. He's posting and playing well scoring or passing. Open floor shooting all three. He seems to be getting better and better every year and more confident, rather than just being a guy who's getting better and better. staying in the league. He seems to really belong and é an impactful guy in this league right now.” He seems to be getting better and better every year and more confident, rather than just being a guy who's getting better and better. staying in the league. He seems to really belong and é an impactful guy in this league right now.” He seems to be getting better and better every year and more confident, rather than just being a guy who's getting better and better. staying in the league. He seems to really belong and é an impactful guy in this league right now.”

5:55 PMan hour ago

Likely Dallas Mavericks!

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Luka Doncic

SF - Reggie Bullock

PF - Finney-Smith

C - Dwight Powell.


 

5:50 PMan hour ago

How do the Dallas Mavericks arrive?

The  Dallas Mavericks has been recovering this season. In the eight games untilé at the moment, he won five and lost three, being that he won the last three against Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.
5:45 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Kevin Durant!

"I'm not here to judge anyone," Durant said. In that sense, I'm also not going to speak ill of others' lives or how they feel about their views. I just didn't like anything that happened. I felt it was all unnecessary. I think we could have just continued playing basketball. So I think the Nets should have kept quiet as an organization", the player said of Kyrie Irving.

“I believe and trust the organization to do what it wants; right. But I know that é a delicate situation for the people impacted. É evident that this é bad for all of us. So everyone has an opinion on the situation. Só that we've been listening to non-stop”, he concluded.

The star also commented on the dismissal of former team coach Nash.

“I woke up from my nap and saw the news of Steve Nash's resignation on TV. I was shocked. I mean, youê he always doesn't react when something like this happens," he said.

“Although it is complicated, this é something normal in the NBA. In this way, all we can do é get ready for the next game. Há always a turnaround in the league, especially during the season. We have training, games and trips. So we can't think too much about it. Still, that information stayed in my mind for a while", he concluded.

5:40 PMan hour ago

Probable Brooklyn Nets!

PG - Yuta Watanabe

SG - Joe Harris

SF - Edmond Summer

PF - Kevin Durant

C - Royce O'Neale.


 

5:35 PMan hour ago

How do the Brooklyn Nets arrive?

The  Brooklyn Nets started the season in a very negative way and with a lot of pressure. The team has a record of six defeats and only three victories, leaving it behind the leaders Miulwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers, who have eight and seven victories, respectively.
5:30 PMan hour ago

NBA

5:25 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at American Airlines Center

The Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at American Airlines Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo