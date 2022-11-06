Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Ángeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cavaliers vs Lakers online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Cavs vs Lakers game in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on TNT
Spain: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to put the Los Angeles team in the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team in offense averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, it could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in 11th place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' campaign was littered with injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the failure of the team, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will enter this preseason badly in need of showing their improvement heading into the regular season and we'll get our first look at the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
Cleveland's new forward is one of the team's new figures and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams of last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection with the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one to draw all the limelight and that will help take the pressure off the young prospects.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting and substitute point guard, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for the best sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they could not get into the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing eighth in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names like Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars like Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This year's goal is to get yes or yes to the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams that are looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in a good way in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
