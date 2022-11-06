Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“É It is very difficult to win a game to begin with when you concede 46 free throws. Even when we won by 16 points, for example, something already happened. It didn't feel right. We were giving up trays and, on top of that, committing many faults. I could feel the disaster coming. But at the same time, I need to give Orlando credit for today's performance", the coach explained.
“It was obvious who really played tonight. [Kuminga] "He played really well," Kerr said. “He gained a few minutes… He showed tonight that he is á ready to join the rotation and contribute. But that has to be every night… Being able to play on rough nights. when the minutes are not there.”
"I work hard every day to make sure I build everything into my game," Cominga said. No é perfect, but knowing that I gave everything on earth, I will continue building… harder on myself than anyone else.”
“I'm not going to sit here and start pointing fingers at culprits. The guilt é of the younger players, yes, just like any other player in the squad. They have things to learn, but the responsibility is; of all. Youê must evaluate everything when só wins three in nine matches. But, in short, the defense é our big immediate problem”, analyzed Draymond Green.
Likely Golden State Warriors!
SG - Moses Moody
SF - Anthony - Lamb
PF - Jonathan Kuminga
C - Kevon looney.
How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?
Speak up, Mike Brown!
Likely Sacramento Kings!
SG - Kevin Huerter
SF - Keegan Murray
PF - Harrison Barnes
C - Domantas Sabonis.