Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Publicity/Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:26 AM37 minutes ago

Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail of Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
12:21 AM42 minutes ago

Open quotes!

“Not already; we played nine matches and thus were able to analyze our formations. É It's time, then, to try something different. Everyone will have their chance to play, as we have athletes ‘dying’ willing to enter the court. We need to find combinations that work. We have to save our season because no one is going to do it for us,” Kerr said.

“É It is very difficult to win a game to begin with when you concede 46 free throws. Even when we won by 16 points, for example, something already happened. It didn't feel right. We were giving up trays and, on top of that, committing many faults. I could feel the disaster coming. But at the same time, I need to give Orlando credit for today's performance", the coach explained.

“It was obvious who really played tonight. [Kuminga] "He played really well," Kerr said. “He gained a few minutes… He showed tonight that he is á ready to join the rotation and contribute. But that has to be every night… Being able to play on rough nights. when the minutes are not there.”

"I work hard every day to make sure I build everything into my game," Cominga said. No é perfect, but knowing that I gave everything on earth, I will continue building… harder on myself than anyone else.”

“I'm not going to sit here and start pointing fingers at culprits. The guilt é of the younger players, yes, just like any other player in the squad. They have things to learn, but the responsibility is; of all. Youê must evaluate everything when só wins three in nine matches. But, in short, the defense é our big immediate problem”, analyzed Draymond Green.

12:16 AMan hour ago

Likely Golden State Warriors!

PG - Jordan Poole

SG - Moses Moody

SF - Anthony - Lamb

PF - Jonathan Kuminga

C - Kevon looney.


 

12:11 AMan hour ago

How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?

The  Golden State Warriors are having a bad time this season. The current NBA champions got off to a positive start, but over the course of the competition, they accumulate five straight losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Heat, Magic and Pelicans. A sequence that left the team with a negative campaign of seven defeats and only three victories, leaving fans suspicious of the team's performance. Today, the Golden State Warriors occupy the uncomfortable 12º Western Conference placing, beating only the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings themselves.
12:06 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Mike Brown!

“False bomb, then sidestep or jump, then 1-2 on the kick, and not make that call é just unbelievable," Brown said at his post-game press conference. “I don't think we got a fair whistle. I hope that when the referees come back and look at the game, they can see it.
12:01 AMan hour ago

Likely Sacramento Kings!

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.


 

11:56 PMan hour ago

How does the Sacramento Kings arrive?

The  Sacramento Kings has a negative campaign season, despite having won the Orlando Magic in the úlast match. The team has a campaign of five defeats and three victories, but recovering after a turbulent start, in which it lost the first four matches of the regular season.
11:51 PMan hour ago

NBA

Photo: Disclosure / NBA
Photo: Disclosure / NBA
11:46 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Chase Center

The Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at Chase Center, with a capacity of 18,064 people.
11:41 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo