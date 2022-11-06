Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
This is the start time for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards game on November 6, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Washington Wizards
One of the most outstanding players in Washington Wizards is Bradley Beal, the 29-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 20 points.
Key player for Memphis Grizzlies
One of the players to watch out for in Memphis Grizzlies is Dillon Brooks, the 26-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 23 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 29, 2022 in the framework of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, where Memphis Grizzlies managed to win by a score of 115 points against Washington Wizards' 95.
The player who scored the most points for Memphis Grizzlies in that game was Ja Morant with 34, while the player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Kyle Kuzma with 30.
History Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Memphis Grizzlies, as of the last five games they have won four, while Washington Wizards have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Memphis Grizzlies who have scored 560 points compared to 532 for Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards have had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning four and losing five of their nine games.
Washington Wizards 111 - 118 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 111 - 121 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 86 - 128 Brooklyn Nets
Actuality - Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies has had a good performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing nine games, they have won six and lost three.
Utah Jazz 121 - 105 Memphis Grizzlies
Portland Trail Blazers 106 - 111 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 130 - 99 Charlotte Hornets
The match will be played at the FedExForum Stadium
The match between Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards will take place at the FedExForum Stadium in the city of Memphis (United States), this stadium is where the Memphis Grizzlies team plays its home games, it was built in 2004 and has a capacity for approximately 18,170 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
