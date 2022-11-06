Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz game on November 6, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Utah Jazz
One of the most outstanding players in Utah Jazz is Lauri Markkanen, the 25 years old player born in Finland comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 27 points.
Key player in Los Angeles Clippers
One of the players to watch out for in Los Angeles Clippers is Paul George, the 32-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 35 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 29, 2022 in the framework of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, where Los Angeles Clippers managed to win by a score of 121 points against 115 of Utah Jazz.
The player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Clippers in that game was Paul George with 34, while the player who scored the most points for Utah Jazz in that game was Donovan Mitchell with 33.
History Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Los Angeles Clippers, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Utah Jazz have won two. In the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the Utah Jazz who have scored 515 points compared to 492 for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Actuality - Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz has been having a very good performance in the NBA season 2022-2023, because after playing ten games, they managed to win seven and lose three.
Utah Jazz 121 - 105 Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks 103 - 100 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers 116 - 130 Utah Jazz
Actuality - Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have been performing well in the current NBA season, winning five and losing four of their nine games.
Los Angeles Clippers 95 - 93 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 101 - 109 Los Angeles Clippers
San Antonio Spurs 106 - 113 Los Angeles Clippers
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), this stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,060 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
