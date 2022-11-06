Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Jazz player
Lauri Markkanen, 25-year-old power forward, came to the team to be a reference and provide his experience in a team in transition, so far this season has done well averaging 22.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, with him on the court the team can aspire to big things and if they continue like this they would be in the Playoffs.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers, even though they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries to teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, with a 0-3 record, they hope to return to their best level and rebound to have a chance to seek a Playoffs qualification.
Business attire. pic.twitter.com/0K9g7473rr— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 6, 2022
All-Star Jazz Quintet
Conley, Sexton, Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
The previous season Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz, was a series of three duels where the Lakers were victorious, in the first meeting with a 95-101, the team from Los Angeles took the first victory, for the second meeting with a 101-106, the Lakers secured the series, for the third meeting the Jazz responded in a great way winning 109-122, for this new season in the first meeting of the series the Jazz took the victory 116-130.
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz has proven to be a very competitive team in recent seasons, even in the 2020/21 season the team was the conference leader, the previous season possibly did not end as expected and with that there were many changes in the roster for the new season, the team now has players with a lot of experience and promising young players, Everything points to a very competitive team in the future, they have managed to exchange their experienced players for picks in the draft, so far the team is doing very well in the season achieving a 7-3 record which has left them in second place in the Western Conference, prior to the duel against the Lakers, the Jazz will have a similar test against the Clippers and the result depends on how they will play this Monday, no doubt we expect an entertaining game with many points.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are not going through their best moments after the 2020 championship, the previous season was one of the worst in the history of the franchise, as it could not qualify for the Playoffs and showed the internal problems that existed in the team, another factor was the injuries that did not respect the key elements and thus closed a season with 33-49, for this new season the changes in the roster were slight, Nothing new came for the starting five, in this new season the problems have already been present in the team and have caused the beginning to be negative, currently with a 2-6 record, Lakers lost a winning streak of two wins against Jazz on Friday night, this Sunday they will face Cavaliers who has a 7-1 record, there will be the key to know how they will arrive against the Jazz.
Great NBA night
The days continue to pass in the NBA and teams continue to reap victories or defeats, such as the teams we will see this Monday, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, will be measured in a very contrasting duel of the season, Jazz at the top of the table goes through good moment while Lakers at the bottom, will seek to take a big step by getting a victory, but both can not do so it will be an intense battle in the Western conference.
