Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Rockets vs Magic live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information from the Amway Center. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Rockets vs Magic game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:15 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:15 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:15 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:15 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:15 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great spotlight as the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's leading offensive scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will be looking to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does Magic get here?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renovation of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad last season but was rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a greater chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team in the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful rivals.
Jalen Green, a must see player!
The point guard from Houston is the great jewel of the Rockets and he finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The young promise of the Rockets is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the moment of the team to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered as one of the candidates for Rookie of the Year , this was considered one of the great players for this season for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be essential for Houston to meet its objectives.
How does the Rockets arrive?
The Houston team begins a new season after missing the Playoffs and finishing in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets finished with a record of 20 wins and 62 losses to rank 15th in the West. The Rockets are a team under reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, this team looks difficult to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best in each conference. For this season the Rockets kept their core young and put an end to the issue with John Wall by sending him to the Clippers. The unknown of the team revolves around the high level that young players like Jalen Green, Usman Garuba, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun can show. Houston's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding.
Where's the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Amway Center, at 7:15 p.m.