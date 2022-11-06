Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns live, as well as the latest information from Wells Fargo Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns match live on TV and online?
The match Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns?
This is the start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns game on November 7, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Phoenix Suns
One of the most outstanding players in Phoenix Suns is Devin Booker, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 24 points.
Key player in Philadelphia 76ers
One of the players to watch out for in Philadelphia 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 31 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 27, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2021-2022 regular season, where Phoenix Suns managed to win by a score of 114 points against 104 for Philadelphia 76ers.
The player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Devin Booker with 35, while the player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 37.
History Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Phoenix Suns, as of the last five games they have won all five, while Philadelphia 76ers have not won any, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Phoenix Suns who has scored 594 points against 554 of Philadelphia 76ers.
Actuality - Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns have been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning seven and losing three of their 10 games.
Phoenix Suns 116 - 107 Minnesota Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns 116 - 107 Minnesota Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns 106 - 108 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 102 - 82 Portland Trail Blazers
Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers has had a bad performance in the current NBA season, after playing 10 games, they won four and lost six.
Washington Wizards 111 - 118 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 111 - 118 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 111 - 121 Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers 104 - 106 New York Knicks
The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium
The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns will take place at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium in the city of Philadelphia (United States), the stadium is where the Philadelphia 76ers play their home games, was built in 1996 and has a capacity for approximately 21,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
