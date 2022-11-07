Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets live game, as well as the latest information from the Spectrum Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets of November 7th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (November 8)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Terry Rozier stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Hornets. In the season he averages 23.5 points per game, achieved in two games played, where he has an average of 39.5 minutes played per game.

Key player - Washington Wizards

In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Desmond Bane stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the season he has an average of 24.1 points per game, achieved in eight games played, where he has an average of 32.4 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Charlotte Hornets

3- Terry Rozier

8- Dennis Smith Jr.

12- Kelly Oubre

24- Mason Pumplee

25- P. J. Washington 

Last starting five - Washington Wizards

6- Kristaps Porzingis

9- Deni Avdija

22- Monté Morris

24- Corey Kispert

33- Kyle Kuzma

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have not had a good start to the season. They are coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets and with the bad record they have now, they will be looking to start trimming it from this game.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are coming off a loss to the Memphi Grizzles and will be looking to bounce back with a game that will be very demanding.

The game will be played at the Spectrum Center

The Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets game will be played at the Spectrum Center, located in the city of Charlotte, in the state of North Carolina, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2005, has a capacity for 19,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
