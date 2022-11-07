Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score!
How to watch Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (November 8)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Charlotte Hornets
In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Terry Rozier stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Hornets. In the season he averages 23.5 points per game, achieved in two games played, where he has an average of 39.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - Washington Wizards
In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Desmond Bane stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the season he has an average of 24.1 points per game, achieved in eight games played, where he has an average of 32.4 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Charlotte Hornets
3- Terry Rozier
8- Dennis Smith Jr.
12- Kelly Oubre
24- Mason Pumplee
25- P. J. Washington
Last starting five - Washington Wizards
6- Kristaps Porzingis
9- Deni Avdija
22- Monté Morris
24- Corey Kispert
33- Kyle Kuzma
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets have not had a good start to the season. They are coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets and with the bad record they have now, they will be looking to start trimming it from this game.
Washington Wizards
The Wizards are coming off a loss to the Memphi Grizzles and will be looking to bounce back with a game that will be very demanding.