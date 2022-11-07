Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies of November 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Memphis Grizzlies last lineup
The last quintet of the Memphis Grizzlies:
Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant.
Boston Celtics last lineup
The last quintet of Boston Celtics:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Jayson Tatum (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 30.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is shooting guard Marcus Smart (#36) who last season was awarded defensive player of the year and this season has managed to average 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his sixth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 6 wins and 3 losses, they are in third place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they reached the NBA finals, but lost against the Golden State Warriors and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on November 5 against the New York Knicks, where the Boston Celtics won 133-118 at Madison Square Garden and that way they got their sixth victory of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the game, but they could pull off an upset and win the matchup because they are a good Western Conference team and because of the experience their players have.
Memphis Grizzlies Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First forward Ja Morant (#12), is considered the best player on the team and this season is his third year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 33.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is shooting guard Dillon Brooks (#24) who has averaged 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game this season. He is the second most important player on the team and we must be aware of him. Finally, shooting guard Steven Adams (#4) will be key for defense and rebounding, in the season he averages 5.1 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.
Memphis Grizzlies in the tournament
The Memphis Grizzlies had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 7 wins and 3 losses, establishing themselves in third place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to be the NBA champions. His last game was on November 6 against the Washington Wizards, where the Memphis Grizzlies won 103-97 at FedExForum and that way they got their seventh consecutive loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The FedExForum will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Memphis, Tennessee. Since September 12, 2004 it is the home of the Memphis Grizzlies, it has a capacity of 18,165 spectators and cost 250 million dollars to build.