Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs live game, as well as the latest information from the AT&T Center.
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs of November 7th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on ESPN y NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:30 PM (November 8)
MExico: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio Spurs the presence of Keldon Johnson stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 23.1 points per game, achieved in nine games played, where he has an average of 33.3 minutes played per game.

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Nah'Shon Hyland stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 13.7 points per game, achieved in seven games played, where he has an average of 19.1 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs

3- Keldon Johnson

10- Jeremy Sochan

22- Malaki Branham

25- Jakob Pöltl

33- Tre Jones

Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

1- Michael Porter Jr.

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

15- Nikola Jokic

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs come into this game with the conviction that they cannot let the Nuggets win again, especially in front of their home fans, so they will try to get the best possible result.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets want to repeat the dose applied in the previous game, where they took advantage of the Spurs and won the first of the two games played.

The game will be played at the AT&T Center

The Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs game will be played at the AT&T Center, located in the city of San Antonio, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 18,800 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
