Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score!
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs game for NBA?
Argentina: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on ESPN y NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:30 PM (November 8)
MExico: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - San Antonio Spurs
In San Antonio Spurs the presence of Keldon Johnson stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 23.1 points per game, achieved in nine games played, where he has an average of 33.3 minutes played per game.
Key player - Denver Nuggets
In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Nah'Shon Hyland stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 13.7 points per game, achieved in seven games played, where he has an average of 19.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs
10- Jeremy Sochan
22- Malaki Branham
25- Jakob Pöltl
33- Tre Jones
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
15- Nikola Jokic
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs come into this game with the conviction that they cannot let the Nuggets win again, especially in front of their home fans, so they will try to get the best possible result.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets want to repeat the dose applied in the previous game, where they took advantage of the Spurs and won the first of the two games played.