Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers live stream, as well as the latest information coming out of the Banker Life Fieldhouse. Don't miss a single detail of the live game updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is the Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers NBA game?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Player to watch in Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 21'7 points per game, 5 rebounds and 9'7 assists, being the second best assists of the 2022-23 season so far. In his last game against New Orleans Pelicans the point guard was the second best player in the game with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 13 assists.
Player to watch in Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic is the Denver Nuggets' most outstanding player with a game average of 20.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. The Croatian was the best of his team in the last game with 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.
How are the Indiana Pacers coming along?
The Indiana Pacers are also in a positive momentum with two consecutive wins and four wins in their last five games. This team is in top position in the Eastern Conference with five wins and five losses, just one win away from the Playoffs.
How are the Denver Nuggets coming along?
The Denver Nuggets have won the last three games they have played and have only lost one of the last six they have played. In the last one they beat the San Antonio Supers by 109-115. Right now they are third in the Western Conference standings with 7 wins and three losses, that is, they are currently in the Playoffs zone.
Background
The Denver Nuggets have won the last four meetings, while the last time the Indiana Pacers won in this matchup was in 2020 when they won on the road, and the last time the Pacers won in this matchup was in 2020 when they won on the road.
Venue: The game will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, located in Indianapolis, which was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the 10th game between the two teams.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.