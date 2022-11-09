Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score
Don't miss a detail of the match Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers match live on TV and online?
The match Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers?
This is the start time of the Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers game on November 9, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player for Portland Trail Blazers
One of the players to watch out for in Portland Trail Blazers is Anferee Simons, the 23-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
Key player at Charlotte Hornets
One of the most outstanding players in Charlotte Hornets is P.J. Washington, the 24-year-old American-born player is coming from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 25 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 17, 2021 in the framework of the NBA 2021-2022 regular season, where Portland Trail Blazers managed to win by a score of 125 points against 116 for Charlotte Hornets.
The player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Damian Lillard with 43, while the player who scored the most points for Charlotte Hornets in that game was LaMelo Ball with 27.
History Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Portland Trail Blazers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Charlotte Hornets have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Portland Trail Blazers who have scored 555 points compared to 547 for Charlotte Hornets.
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers has been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning seven and losing three of its 10 games.
Phoenix Suns 106 - 108 Portland Trail Blazers
- Last three games
Phoenix Suns 102 - 82 Portland Trail Blazers
Miami Heat 107 - 110 Portland Trail Blazers
Actuality - Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets has had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 11 games, they won three and lost eight.
Memphis Grizzlies 130 - 99 Charlotte Hornets
- Last three games
Charlotte Hornets 94 - 98 Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets 100 - 108 Washington Wizards
The match will be played at the Spectrum Center Stadium
The match between Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers will take place at the Spectrum Center Stadium in the city of Charlotte (United States), the stadium is where the Charlotte Hornets play their home games, was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 19,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
