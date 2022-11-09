Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in NBA
Photo: Publicity/Boston Celtics

Don't miss a detail of Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
"It kind of gave me a little more motivation to come here and play the best basketball I can," Smart said.

“He isá reading the game very well and this has been huge for us," said pivô Al Horford after the game, as seen on NBC Sports Boston.   When he needs to be aggressive, he é aggressive. When he needs to move the ball, he moves it. So finding that balance, he is; doing a good job.”

“I think he isá "We have three very, very good point guards (along with Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White) and spearheads," interim Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Smart. smart that… When he prides himself on taking care of the ball, he é an ace. He takes the ball where he needs to go and makes the right decision when he gets to the hoop. He is; doing a ógreat job on the úlast two games.”

After the victory over the Grizzlies, Al Hoford commented on the duel:

"I had a troublemaker on their sideline, kind of freaking out, and it kind of gave me a little more motivation to come here and play the best basketball I can."

"The older I get, I think the more my body develops, the more I'm able to make contact," he said amid the ironic moment. "Also, just reading when we're on the bonus, time, and game situation, I think I've improved a lot on this over the years."

“He was very aggressive tonight, and it's great to see him always get so many free throws,” Al Horford said of Tatum, who also used his aggression to provide six assists. “Number one, he's doing something right; number two he is being very aggressive attacking the basket. I felt he did a good job of when to go for a free-kick and when to kick the ball out. His decision making was very good.”

"I see him very confident," said the veteran. “I feel like he gets to know himself more and more. That's the feeling I get. He knows when he's going to score, when he has to pass, do readings. There's a lot going on sometimes. He has this ability to just pick up and make adjustments on the fly. "

"I'm trying to improve in every aspect," he said. “Just trying to be better than I was last season and impact the game all around, offensively and defensively. I think that infects the whole team.”

Likely Boston Celtics!

PG - Marcus Smart

SG - Jaylen Brown

SF - Grant Williams

PF - Jayson Tatum

C - Al Hoford.


 

How do the Boston Celtics arrive?

The Boston Celtics have the third best record in the Eastern Conference with seven wins and three losses. The team won the last three games and joined the Bucks and Cavs in the leadership of the conference.
Historic

In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Celtics have won 13 duels, while the Pistons have won seven times.
Likely Detroit Pistons!

PG - Cade Cunningham

SG - Jaden Ivey

SF - Saddiq Bey

PF - Bojan Bodganovic

C - Isaiah Stewart.


 

How do Detroit Pistons arrive?

The  Detroit Pistons has one of the worst campaigns in the entire NBA. The team has only three victories in 11 games, in addition to eight defeats. But in the last match, he beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 and broke the negative streak of three straight losses for the Bucks, twice, and for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA!

Photo: Disclosure / NBA
Photo: Disclosure / NBA
The game will be played atTD Garden

The Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics game will be played at TD Garden, with a capacity of 19.580 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.