Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in NBA

“He isá reading the game very well and this has been huge for us," said pivô Al Horford after the game, as seen on NBC Sports Boston. When he needs to be aggressive, he é aggressive. When he needs to move the ball, he moves it. So finding that balance, he is; doing a good job.”

“I think he isá "We have three very, very good point guards (along with Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White) and spearheads," interim Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Smart. smart that… When he prides himself on taking care of the ball, he é an ace. He takes the ball where he needs to go and makes the right decision when he gets to the hoop. He is; doing a ógreat job on the úlast two games.”

After the victory over the Grizzlies, Al Hoford commented on the duel:

"I had a troublemaker on their sideline, kind of freaking out, and it kind of gave me a little more motivation to come here and play the best basketball I can."

"The older I get, I think the more my body develops, the more I'm able to make contact," he said amid the ironic moment. "Also, just reading when we're on the bonus, time, and game situation, I think I've improved a lot on this over the years."

“He was very aggressive tonight, and it's great to see him always get so many free throws,” Al Horford said of Tatum, who also used his aggression to provide six assists. “Number one, he's doing something right; number two he is being very aggressive attacking the basket. I felt he did a good job of when to go for a free-kick and when to kick the ball out. His decision making was very good.”

"I see him very confident," said the veteran. “I feel like he gets to know himself more and more. That's the feeling I get. He knows when he's going to score, when he has to pass, do readings. There's a lot going on sometimes. He has this ability to just pick up and make adjustments on the fly. "

"I'm trying to improve in every aspect," he said. “Just trying to be better than I was last season and impact the game all around, offensively and defensively. I think that infects the whole team.”