Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in NBA

"At the end of the day, it's going to be me against me in a lot of situations," Holmgren said. “I will compete with myself every day – competing with my mind to go through this rehabilitation process and come out even better on the other side. This é what i plan to do. This é my work."

“Have a year to learn the league, experience the cadence of the league, work on your body, understand the league people and all the different schemes, that will beá extremely beneficial," said Thunder's executive and general vice president. Manager Sam Presti said.

"We're not going to get to that," Presti said. “Let's go a year without it, which é how sport works.”

“I have many goals – goals with every workout, every day, every week, every month," Holmgren said.

"Any opportunity I have to try to be a better basketball player in the future, I'm going to try to seize the moment and take that opportunity," Holmgren added.


"Everyone has protected me, just like I would anyone else. It's been "great meeting my teammates. We have a very rare locker room full of guys who fit in," Holmgren said. . “I hope this continues, we can get to know each other better and keep building chemistry.”

"I see myself as a leader and a follower," Holmgren said. "I'm following in the footsteps of everyone before me, around me, and all the things that are in front of me.  I onlyó I have to show up and work.”

“I onlyó I want to be a great role model for the other guys around me, every single day in the building by my side, as well as everyone in the community," Holmgren said.

Oklahoma City Thunder likely!

PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG - Josh Giddey

SF - Luguentz Dort

PF - Jalen Williams

C - Haremiah Robinson-Earl.


 

How does the Oklahoma City Thunder arrive?

The Oklahoma City Thunder has a four-win-six-loss campaign. The team had a positive campaign, but followed a sequence of three consecutive defeats in the competition.
Historic

In the ú20 games between the two teams, the confrontation is á totally equal and tied with 10 wins each.
Likely Milwaukee Bucks!

PG - Jrue Holiday

SG - Jevon Carter

SF - Grayson Allen

PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo

C - Brook Lopez.


 

How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their unbeaten record in the NBA in the last game, where they lost to the Atlanta Hawks by 117 to 98. Before that, they had nine straight wins and a great record, taking the overall leadership of the competition. ;ã
The game will be played at Paycom Center

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will be played at Paycom Center, with a capacity of 18.203 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA:Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
