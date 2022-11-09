Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“Have a year to learn the league, experience the cadence of the league, work on your body, understand the league people and all the different schemes, that will beá extremely beneficial," said Thunder's executive and general vice president. Manager Sam Presti said.
"We're not going to get to that," Presti said. “Let's go a year without it, which é how sport works.”
“I have many goals – goals with every workout, every day, every week, every month," Holmgren said.
"Any opportunity I have to try to be a better basketball player in the future, I'm going to try to seize the moment and take that opportunity," Holmgren added.
"Everyone has protected me, just like I would anyone else. It's been "great meeting my teammates. We have a very rare locker room full of guys who fit in," Holmgren said. . “I hope this continues, we can get to know each other better and keep building chemistry.”
"I see myself as a leader and a follower," Holmgren said. "I'm following in the footsteps of everyone before me, around me, and all the things that are in front of me. I onlyó I have to show up and work.”
“I onlyó I want to be a great role model for the other guys around me, every single day in the building by my side, as well as everyone in the community," Holmgren said.
Oklahoma City Thunder likely!
SG - Josh Giddey
SF - Luguentz Dort
PF - Jalen Williams
C - Haremiah Robinson-Earl.
How does the Oklahoma City Thunder arrive?
Historic
Likely Milwaukee Bucks!
SG - Jevon Carter
SF - Grayson Allen
PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo
C - Brook Lopez.