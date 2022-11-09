Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers?
This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on November 9, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Cleveland Cavaliers
One of the players to watch out for in Cleveland Cavaliers is Donovan Mitchell, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 30 points.
Key player for Sacramento Kings
One of the most outstanding players in Sacramento Kings is De'Aaron Fox, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 28 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 10, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2021-2022 regular season, where Cleveland Cavaliers managed to win by a score of 109 points against 108 for Sacramento Kings.
The player who scored the most points for Cleveland Cavaliers in that game was Jarret Allen with 18, while the player who scored the most points for Sacramento Kings in that game was Tyrese Haliburton with 21.
History Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Sacramento Kings have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Cleveland Cavaliers who have scored 527 points against 526 of Sacramento Kings.
Actuality - Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers has been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season, winning eight and losing two of its 10 games.
- Last three games
Los Angeles Lakers 100 - 114 Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Clippers 119 - 117 Cleveland Cavaliers
Actuality - Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing nine games, they have won three and lost six.
- Last three games
Orlando Magic 123 - 126 Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors 116 - 113 Sacramento Kings
The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center Stadium
The match between Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers will take place at the Golden 1 Center Stadium in the city of Sacramento (United States), the stadium is where the Sacramento Kings play their home games, was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
