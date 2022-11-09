Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz live game, as well as the latest information from State Farm Arena.
How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz game on September 9, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
History
In the last year, they have faced each other five times and in all of them, the victory went to the Utah Jazz.
Key player - Utah Jazz
The Jazz have a big power forward they imported from Finland. Lauri Markkanen, the 25-year-old 2.13 cm native of the European country, is averaging 21.9 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Key player - Hawks
Dejounte Murray is one of the Hawks' favorite point guards. The 26-year-old, 6-foot-6-inch junior averages 22.3 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz are in an excellent moment. The team currently sits atop the Western Conference with 12 games played, nine of which they have won and three of which they have lost. They maintain a PCT of 0.750 and in the league as a whole, they are in the number two position behind the Bucks.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have had a good start to the season with seven wins and only three losses, which ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.700 and seventh in the league overall.
Stadium
The venue where this game will be played will be the State Farm Arena, a sports pavilion located in the city of Atlanta in the state of Georgia. It was inaugurated in 1999 and since then it has been the official home of the Atlanta Trashers of the NHL, the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA and the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League. It is owned by the investment group Atlanta Spirit, LLC, which also owns the Trashers and the Hawks. This arena is also used for concerts and multiple events and for them they have a capacity of 21,000 spectators. For basketball, they have a capacity of 20,300 spectators and for ice hockey, 18,750 spectators.
Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.