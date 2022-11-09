New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the last Pelicans games, with injury prone players like Williamson and McCollum, this player is left as the one responsible for making the team work inside the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best in case injuries come, as it has happened last season, now in this season, he is scoring 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, last season proved to have the character and ability to make the team a winner, his performance during the season was good until injury kept him away from the court, now in this new season he has everything to become an idol and along with his great team can fight for the top positions, DeRozan stole the spotlight in the season finale and now together they can give a great show.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Background
Pelicans look to break losing streak
The Pelicans, a historic franchise that has been dedicated to give opportunity to new NBA talent, the team has only one goal in mind and that is the NBA championship, the team that has been able to recruit great players in recent years, just needs to give that blow of quality in the league, last season they qualified for the playoffs, but not in the condition they expected, for this season the team has recovered key players that will undoubtedly enhance the squad to fight for the title, currently the Pelicans come to the matchup against Bulls with two consecutive losses after beating the Warriors, now the team will seek not to reach three losses and start a winning streak which has not had since the beginning of the season, Bulls is not an easy opponent so they will have to give the extra.
Bulls in search of their best version
Chicago Bulls wants to start an era of championships, for many years they have been waiting for a new title, for this new season they have been in charge of combining experience and youth in order to make the team a contender for the NBA championship, last season is a great example that the team is very close to fight in the finals, they fought for the first position of the conference for several weeks, for the current season the performance of the team has been acceptable having a record of 6-6, this team has been in charge of surprising the favorites and has taken away the victory, their most recent duel against Raptors ended with a comfortable victory of 111-97, Pelicans is a very strong rival, but has had its falls so Bulls should take advantage of the negative mini streak to add a third victory.
Two contenders face off
Two teams that are currently in the mid-table are looking to shore up their records and climb positions, maintaining a winning pace in the NBA is very complicated, as currently there are no undefeated teams in both conferences, although the most important thing is to close with good level, the positive numbers increase the chances of the teams to win the NBA title, something that Bulls and Pelicans will seek despite having a lot of young talent, in this duel there is much in dispute so it promises to be very entertaining.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the United Center at 8:00 pm ET.