Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans live, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Blazers player
Damian Lillard, the 32 year old point guard, is fundamental for the Blazers rebuilding project, so far this season the player is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds, with the support of the young group they will seek to return to the Playoffs, and at the beginning of the season they have already beaten teams that will certainly be in the final phase, Lillard knows he is essential in the star quintet and his contribution on the court has been extraordinary.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the last Pelicans games, with injury prone players like Williamson and McCollum, this player is left as the one responsible for making the team work inside the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best in case injuries come, as it has happened last season, now in this season, he is scoring 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
getting ready for game time 🏀 pic.twitter.com/C70kmJoLIQ— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 8, 2022
Blazers All-Star Team
Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Face to face
Portland Trail Blazers
Blazers must think of giving a better season as they have done recently, and leave behind the non-qualification of the previous season, where their record was 27-55, now with a healthy team they could emulate a season like 2020/21 where they qualified for the playoffs in sixth position, the roster has been renewed and with more youth on the court the team is already showing that they will fight for big things, the team started the season with four consecutive wins, Kings, Suns, Lakers and Nuggets, prior to the duel against Pelicans, the team comes with a streak of two consecutive wins being against Hornets the last one with a score of 95-105, this team is in the second position of the Western Conference and is becoming a candidate.
Pelicans to keep up the good pace
The Pelicans, a historic franchise that has been dedicated to give opportunity to new talent in the NBA, the team has only one goal in mind and that is the NBA championship, the team that has been able to recruit great players in recent years, just need to give that blow of quality in the league, last season they qualified for the playoffs, but not in the condition they expected, For this season the team has recovered key players that will undoubtedly boost the squad to fight for the title, currently the Pelicans in the matchup against Bulls showed that they can compete in a great way by getting a great win in the last seconds, now after a long streak of away games, the team closes with good numbers and now they must get more home wins.
A duel of positive streaks
Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are two teams that at the beginning of the season did not look like favorites to win the NBA title, but as the weeks go by the teams look more and more solid and are shaping up to fight for the top of the table, this duel will be more than spectacular, as both have a lot of youth in their squads.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center at 8:00 pm ET.