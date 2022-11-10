Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers of November 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 4:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Sacramento Kings last lineup
The last quintet of Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
Los Angeles Lakers last lineup
The last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Troy Brown Jr., Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he is averaging 16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who has managed to average 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key for assists, last season he had a bad tournament, but he started this season well by averaging 25.2 points, 5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
Sacramento Kings in the tournament
The Sacramento Kings had a poor start to the regular season, with 4 wins and 6 losses, establishing themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on November 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Kings won 127-120 at the Golden 1 Center and thus the Sacramento Kings got their fourth victory of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the series, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good Western Conference team and because of the experience their players have.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his nineteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Russell Westbrook (#0) is the team's third most important player. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourteenth tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very badly losing almost all their first games of the season, this year they are a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a bad start in the 2022-2023 season, with 2 wins and 9 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they stayed out of the playoffs, they made several changes in the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament. His last game was on November 9 against the LA Clippers, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 114 to 101 in the Crypto.com Arena and that way they got their ninth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999 it is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.