Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the Suns vs Magic live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Amway Center. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Suns vs Magic game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great spotlight as the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's leading offensive scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will be looking to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic get here?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renovation of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad last season but was rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a greater chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team in the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful rivals.
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The shooting guard from Phoenix is the great figure of the Suns and finished last season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the moment of the team to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered as one of the participants in the All-Star Game, In addition, this was considered as one of the members to be among the best quintets in the league. Without a doubt, the shooting guard's connection with Chris Paul, De'Andre Ayton and Cameron Johnson will be essential for Phoenix to meet the objectives set.
How does the Suns arrive?
The Phoenix team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinals against Dallas. The Suns finished with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses to move into first place in the West. The Phoenix project has been one of the best during the last regular seasons, however, they have not managed to win a title that reaffirms the quality of this squad. For this season the Rockets kept the core of the team and have chosen to change some players from the squad rotation. The unknown of the team revolves around the high level that the trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton can show. Phoenix's goal is to try to show improvement, get into the playoffs and fight for a place in the NBA Finals. This may be the last chance for the Suns' third, because the pressure of a possible change in the squad is very strong. At the moment, they are in second place in the Western Conference, only behind the Utah Jazz, with a record of 8 wins and 3 losses.
Where's the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Amway Center, at 7:00 p.m.