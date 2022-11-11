Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets game on September 11, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History
In the last year they have met five times, all of which have been victories for the Boston Celtics.
Key player - Denver Nuggets
Denver also has a great roster and the figure these days is a foreigner. He is Nikola Jokic, a 2.13 cm tall Serbian who plays as a center. He averages 21.2 points per game, 9.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists.
Key player - Boston Celtics
The great start to the season comes at the hands of a great team. One of the Celtics' favorite small forwards is 2.03-inch Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 31.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets are not off to a start that far behind their opponent. Like the Celtics, with eleven games played, eight wins and three losses, they are in the number four spot in the Western Conference and trail their opponent in the overall standings at number seven. They have a PCT of 0.727.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics are off to a great start this season. They have played 11 games and already have eight wins and only three losses. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference and in the overall standings, in sixth place. They have a PCT of 0.727.
Stadium
The game will take place at the great TD Garden, the sports arena in the city of Boston, Massachusetts. There, both the NBA's Boston Celtics and the NHL's Boston Bruins play their games in their respective competitions. It is colloquially known as 'The Garden' or 'Boston Garden'; its name, TD Garden, comes from the patriocinio of the bank TD Banknorth. It was inaugurated in 1995 and while it was being built, it was known as the 'Shawmut Center'. This pavilion has had the honor of hosting major sporting events such as the 1996 NHL All-Star Game, the 1999 and 2003 NCAA first and second rounds and the 2006 NCAA Women's Final Four. This arena, like the Target Center, is characterized by its unique small-piece parquet surface. It has a capacity of 18,624 spectators for basketball and 17,565 spectators for field hockey.
