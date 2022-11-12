Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, 31 year old shooting guard, is an excellent player who has been key in the last Pelicans games, with injury prone players like Williamson and McCollum, this player is left as the one responsible for making the team work inside the court, Pelicans has a great project and all players must be at their best in case injuries come, as it has happened last season, now in this season, he is scoring 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
Watch out for this Rockets player
Jalen Green, 20-year-old shooting guard, is one of the players who is a product of the G League, is considered one of the players with the greatest projection in the coming years, being drafted as second, the expectation is great on him, but he must remain calm because he is only 20 years old and still has much to learn, a great season would put him on the lips of many, if injuries respect him his future as a star of the NBA is assured.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Rockets All-Star Team
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans have dedicated to give opportunity to the new talents of the NBA, the team has only one goal in mind and that is the NBA championship, the team that has been able to recruit great players in recent years, just need to give that blow of quality in the league, last season they qualified for the playoffs, but not in the condition they expected, for this season the team has recovered key players that will undoubtedly enhance the squad to fight for the title, currently the Pelicans in the matchup against Bulls showed that they can compete in a great way to get a big win in the last seconds, but Blazers at home were not so lucky and suffered a major defeat, for the team it is essential to keep the players rested to avoid injuries, so we will see how it goes.
Houston Rockets
Rockets want to be a competitive team again and start to leave the last place of their conference, which they have achieved in the last two seasons, the team had good moments when Harden was leading their project, but nowadays they are not able to put together a competitive roster, this team is benefiting from the G League to recruit young talent, what this team has to do is to continue empowering their young roster and start beating favorite teams, this way the players will be motivated, in the current season they have a negative record of 2-10, again at the bottom of the conference, the team must start to rebound or it will be too late, clearly there is a lot to work on and maybe it is not being done, their last game was against Raptors and it was a 116-109 loss.
Duel in the West
Rockets and Pelicans are looking to turn around their last result that ended in defeat and add a very important victory for their aspirations, a duel that on paper would be a formality for Pelicans, but they have already shown that they are a team that can be defeated on their home court, and with twelve games played, the general performance of the team is beginning to be seen and it will probably be for the whole season.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center at 8:30 pm ET.