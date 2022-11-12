Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz live, as well as the latest information from Wells Fargo Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz match live on TV and online?
The match Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz?
This is the start time of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz game on November 13, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Utah Jazz
One of the most outstanding players in Utah Jazz is Lauri Markkanen, the 25 years old player born in Finland comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 32 points.
Key player at Philadelphia 76ers
One of the players to watch out for in Philadelphia 76ers is Joel Embiid, the 28-year-old Cameroonian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 9, 2021 in the framework of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, where Utah Jazz managed to win by a score of 118 points against 96 for Philadelphia 76ers.
The player who scored the most points for Utah Jazz in that game was Donovan Mitchell with 22, while the player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 19.
History Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Philadelphia 76ers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Utah Jazz has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Utah Jazz who has scored 541 points compared to 501 for Philadelphia 76ers.
Actuality - Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz has been having a very good performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 13 games, they managed to win 10 and lose three.
Los Angeles Clippers 102 - 110 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 139 - 116 Los Angeles Lakers
Atlanta Hawks 119 - 125 Utah Jazz
Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers have had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 12 games, they have won five and lost seven.
Philadelphia 76ers 104 - 106 New York Knicks
Philadelphia 76ers 100 - 88 Phoenix Suns
Atlanta Hawks 104 - 95 Philadelphia 76ers
The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium
The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz will take place at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium in the city of Philadelphia (United States), the stadium is where the Philadelphia 76ers play their home games, was built in 1996 and has a capacity for approximately 21,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.