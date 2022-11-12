Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets live game, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets game on November 13, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History
In the last year they have met five times, three of which have been victories for the Bulls by scores of 131-113, 109-97 and 108-114. The other two games went to the Nuggets by scores of 131-127 and 112-118.
Key player - Nuggets
Denver also has a great roster and the figure these days is a foreigner. It is Nikola Jokic, a Serbian 2.13 cm tall who plays as a center. He averages 21.8 points per game, 9.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists.
Key player - Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls' point guard of choice. The 33-year-old, 6-foot-8 DeRozan averages 24.8 shots per game, four rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets are off to a somewhat distant start from their rival. Contrary to the Bulls, they have played 12 games and have eight wins and four losses. They are ranked fifth in the Western Conference and are well ahead of their opponent in ninth place in the overall standings. They have a PCT of 0.667.
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are 13 games into the season with six wins and seven losses. It's a steady start that for now keeps them in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.462 and in the league overall, they rank 16th.
Stadium
This game will be played in the great United Center, the multi-sports pavilion in the city of Chicago, Illinois. This venue owes its name to its sponsor, United Airlines, which pays almost two million dollars a year for its name to be the name of the sports arena. It is the replacement for Chicago Stadium, the city's old stadium. It hosts games of the NBA's Chicago Bulls and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, who play approximately 100 games a year. It also hosts matches of the Illinois Fighting Illini of the NCAA or the Big Ten Conference tournament. It is a favorite venue for artists such as Mariah Carey, Shakira, Coldplay, Green Day, U2, The Who and many more. It was built in 1994 and has a capacity of 21,711 spectators for basketball, 20,500 for ice hockey and 23,500 for concerts.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.