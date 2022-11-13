Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Capital One Arena.
Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Grizzlies vs Wizards game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 18 hours on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Bradley Beal, a must see player!
The Washington shooting guard is one of the great figures of the Wizards, this comes after missing much of last season due to a knee injury. Beal was only able to play 9 games last season and that greatly reduced the team's chances. This started the season in a good way with an average of 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The figure of the Wizards is ready for this new year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the moment of the team to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and hopes to re-enter the dispute to be considered as one of the candidates to the All-Star Game, his return was listed as one of the most interesting for this season. Without a doubt, the shooting guard's connection with Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis will be essential for Washington to meet the objectives set.
How does the Wizards get here?
The Washington team begins a new season after missing out on the Playoffs and finishing in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards finished with a record of 35 wins and 47 losses, their expectations were reduced by losing Bradley Beal, their best player, shortly after the previous season started. The Wizards are a team that will seek to fight to get into the playoffs this year and have concentrated great players to fight to be among the best in the East. This team looks difficult to fight for a place in the Top of the Conference, but it could give the surprise against the best of each conference and be among the last classified or arrive via the Play-In. For this season the Wizards kept a large part of the team and reinforcements such as Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson arrived, in addition to the renewal of Bradley Beal with the maximum contract in the league. The question of the team revolves around the high level that Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis can show and that they can complete much of the season without injuries. Washington's goal is to try to show an improvement against teams like Toronto, Indiana and New York, teams against which they will compete to sneak into the playoffs.
Ja Morant, a must see player!
The point guard from Memphis is the top figure of the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The star of the Grizzlies is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, this was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams is bearing fruit to a team with few spotlights but that, without a doubt, is worth seeing in this new campaign.
How does the Grizzlies arrive?
The Memphis team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Semifinals with a team full of young promises and led by Ja Morant. The Grizzlies ended a 56-26 losing streak to move into second place in the West, behind only the Phoenix Suns, and be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. One of the factors that caused the most damage to the team was the loss due to injury to Ja Morant, the star of the Grizzlies hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Steven Adamas, Jarren Jackson Jr. , Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with veterans such as Danny Green, in addition to the additions of Kennedy Chandler, Jake LaRavia and Vincent Williams Jr. to have greater depth.
Where's the game?
The Capital One Arena located in the city of Washington will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in their respective Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Capital One Arena, at 6:00 p.m.