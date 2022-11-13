Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA
Speak up, Darwin Ham!

"Well, I just thought there were some unfortunate plays he would normally make," Ham said. “But if I had to do it all over again, I would put them in those same situations. I thought he was huge for us tonight. Gave a big boost on the three-point line. Overall, with your point total. And há moments when he pushed the pace, moments when he really pushed the paint. I found some guys for easy looks.

“But é difficult. I have certain things that stick in my mind. But without going over the film. Youê You know, I really can't go into details. But I will say this, youê you know, again, if I had to do it all over again, he would be in the game for sure. And in these situations.”

Likely Los Angeles Lakers!

PG - Patrick Beverley

SG - Troy Brown Jr.

SF - Lonnie Walker IV

PF - Wenyen Gabriel

C - Anthony Davis.


 

How do the Los Angeles Lakers arrive?

The Los Angeles situation is é extremely delicate even at the beginning of the season. The team has a campaign of only two victories and 10 defeats, five in a row. The campaign at the moment é so underwhelming, even with stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, that the team has the worst overall record in the entire NBA, along with the Houston Rockets, a team that has been rebuilding with a view to the future.
Speak up, Jacques Vaughn!

"We are thrilled that he remains our head coach," said general manager Sean Marks. “There are several factors why the JV was the right choice. Obviously, JV knowledge there is; a long time, and we all know each other. He has been a part of this culture. It's been a part of what we've been building here over the years. When we look at the person he is, we look at his connection to the players. Obviously, I look at what happened in the last four games, but I don't. that's exactly what we're seeing. We're looking at the big picture and having a relationship with him for seven years and his connection to the players. His competitive spirit, a lot of that goes a long way and we've seen how this team, to be blunt, has responded to him lately.”

"I was thinking about coaching that Chicago game and that's what I was asked to do, and I did," Vaughn said of Brooklyn's game against the Bulls last Tuesday. “And the next day we had a day off and the next day I was asked to practice and I did. And that brought me toé here. I think I can honestly say that I served every coach I've been with and employees, looked them in the eye, turned my back and did their job. I hope it's easier for them. And I told my son today, youê know, youê just do what youê must do every day and there is not; nothing wrong with that and i hope youê get rewarded for it. And if not, you you can look in the mirror every night. If youê is rewarded, goá away.”

"I was a young coach," Vaughn said. “I'm definitely glad I took this job. It made me a better tech assistant, which my tech needs along the way. So that part was powerful. I just grew up as an individual. Much safer on me as you are. vê with this beard here. And then I felt that you can grow up to be a better person, be a better coach and I'm lucky to be in this situation. But I would have taken that job again. I learned from it. I still have friends, players I coached who still come to me. me, so I would do it again.”

“I like the way the team has played,” said Marks. “They are competing at a high level. They obviously came together. They gathered around the technical commission. They gathered around the JV. He has been the catalyst for this.”

Probable Brooklyn Nets!

PG - Edmond Summer

SG - Joe Harris

SF - Kevin Durant

PF - Royce O'Neale

C - Nicolas Claxton.


 

How do the Brooklyn Nets arrive?

The Brooklyn Nets arrive for the confrontation with a recovery in the season, after starting well below expectations and having the dismissal of coach Nash in the first games. The team won the last two duels. In the last five games, there were four victories and only one defeat, for the Dallas Mavericks, where there was a fierce dispute until é the last few minutes. Today, the Nets have a negative record of six wins and seven losses.
NBA!

The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena

The Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at Crypto.com Arena, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
