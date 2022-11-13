Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks Live Score!
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks game for NBA?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - New York Knicks
In New York Knicks the presence of Rowan Alexander stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Detroit Pistons. In the season he has an average of 20.2 points per game, achieved in 12 games played, where he has an average of 35.2 minutes played per game.
Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder
In the Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence of Eugene Omoruyi stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Toronto Raptors. In the season he has an average of 7.2 points per game, achieved in six games played, where he has an average of 11.5 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - New York Knicks
0- Cameron Reddish
9- Rowan Alexander
11- Jalen Brunson
30- Julius Randle
55- Isaiah Hartenstein
Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder
2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3- Josh Giddey
5- Luguentz Dort
17- Aleksej Pokuševski
21- Aaron Wiggins
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are coming off a win over the Pistons for their sixth win of the season. This game in front of their home crowd will serve to try to turn their season record into a positive one.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder come from defeating the Raptors, but they still need to improve many aspects, because their season numbers are negative and they will be looking for their sixth win away from home.