Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks live game, as well as the latest information from the Madison Square Garden.
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks of November 13th, 2022

Key player - New York Knicks

In New York Knicks the presence of Rowan Alexander stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Detroit Pistons. In the season he has an average of 20.2 points per game, achieved in 12 games played, where he has an average of 35.2 minutes played per game.

Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder

In the Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence of Eugene Omoruyi stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Toronto Raptors. In the season he has an average of 7.2 points per game, achieved in six games played, where he has an average of 11.5 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - New York Knicks

0- Cameron Reddish

9- Rowan Alexander

11- Jalen Brunson

30- Julius Randle

55- Isaiah Hartenstein

Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

5- Luguentz Dort

17- Aleksej Pokuševski

21- Aaron Wiggins

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are coming off a win over the Pistons for their sixth win of the season. This game in front of their home crowd will serve to try to turn their season record into a positive one.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder come from defeating the Raptors, but they still need to improve many aspects, because their season numbers are negative and they will be looking for their sixth win away from home.

The game will be played at Madison Square Garden.

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks game will be played at Madison Square Garden. This famous venue, located in New York City, which was inaugurated in 1968, has a capacity for 19,812 spectators.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
