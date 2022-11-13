Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings of November 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Golden State Warriors last lineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.
Sacramento Kings last lineup
The last quintet of Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he is averaging 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who has managed to average 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to making assists, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Sacramento Kings in the tournament
The Sacramento Kings had a regular start to the season, with 5 wins and 6 losses, establishing themselves in tenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on November 11 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Kings won 120-114 at the Crypto.com Arena and thus Sacramento Kings got their fifth consecutive victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 14.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He's one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) has had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The defending NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team contending for the championship. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 5 wins and 7 losses, they are in eleventh place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to stay in first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on November 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Warriors won 106-101 at the Chase Center and that way they got their fifth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the underdogs to win the matchup, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good team in the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
The stadium
The Golden 1 Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in Sacramento, California. Since September 30, 2016 it is the home of the Sacramento Kings, it has a capacity of 17,500 spectators and cost 507 million dollars to build.