Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA
Photo: Publicity/Bucks

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:05 AM2 hours ago

Watch Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail of Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

"They put a lot of trust in me," Carter said of his Milwaukee teammates. “They told me to go there; and just be me – be free.”

“Thaté really big for us", said Budenholzer, referring to à production that Carter brought to the point guard table in place of Jrue Holiday. “[Carter] has a lot of confidence. … He é one of those guys, I think, when youê take a look at it, it will explode.”



"They put a lot of trust in me," he said. “They told me to go there; and be me and be free.”



“He é a guy who loves to play basketball, loves to compete," Budenholzer said. “He has a lot of confidence. É It's great to see him take that opportunity, every opportunity.  one of those guys, I think, when youê dá a look at it, dá one chance, it will explode.”



"I thought both teams were exhausted in the second overtime," said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. “The guys were there; for long periods of time. Our guys fought. This é just one of those games the two teams fought, someone wins, someone loses.”



"Just crazy," Mann said. "I knew he was going to make it. I didn't know it was going to be a three, but I knew he was going to make it." p>

“We had a lot of guys speaking up and playing a big part in the win today à night," said Bucks forward Bobby Portis. "A lot of guys came up, made defensive stops, made a lot of baskets." In the end, it was a big win for the team.”

12:55 AM2 hours ago

Likely Milwaukee Bucks!

PG - Jevon Carter

SG - Jordan Nwora

SF - MarJon Beaichamp

PF - Bobby Portis

C - Brook Lopez.


 

12:50 AM2 hours ago

How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?

The Milwaukee Bucks started the season very positively. There were nine victories in a row, until; the first loss of the season to the Atlanta Hawks, 117 to 98. The Bucks have a record of 10 wins and only two losses, being the leader of the NBA in general at the moment.
12:45 AM3 hours ago

Speak up, McMilan!

We put him out tonight to try and give us a spark and he managed to get a few shots down. So we'll keep looking at that," the Atlanta Hawks coach said of AJ Griffin.

Well, it's just two sides of the ball. So often I'm looking at confrontations, who's tagging, who he has to tag...'', he commented.

12:40 AM3 hours ago

Likely Atlanta Hawks!

PG - Trae Young

SG - Dejounte Murray

SF - De'Andre Hunter

PF - John Collins

C - Clint Capela.


 

12:35 AM3 hours ago

How do the Atlanta Hawks arrive?

The Atlanta Hawks makes a positive campaign season untilé the present moment. There were eight victories and five defeats. In the last game played, he lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks are fourth in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
12:30 AM3 hours ago

NBA

Photo: Disclosure / NBA
Photo: Disclosure / NBA
12:25 AM3 hours ago

The game will be played at Fiserv Forum

The Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be played at Fiserv Forum, with a capacity of 17,500 people.
12:20 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo