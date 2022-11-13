Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“Thaté really big for us", said Budenholzer, referring to à production that Carter brought to the point guard table in place of Jrue Holiday. “[Carter] has a lot of confidence. … He é one of those guys, I think, when youê take a look at it, it will explode.”
"They put a lot of trust in me," he said. “They told me to go there; and be me and be free.”
“He é a guy who loves to play basketball, loves to compete," Budenholzer said. “He has a lot of confidence. É It's great to see him take that opportunity, every opportunity. one of those guys, I think, when youê dá a look at it, dá one chance, it will explode.”
"I thought both teams were exhausted in the second overtime," said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. “The guys were there; for long periods of time. Our guys fought. This é just one of those games the two teams fought, someone wins, someone loses.”
"Just crazy," Mann said. "I knew he was going to make it. I didn't know it was going to be a three, but I knew he was going to make it." p>
“We had a lot of guys speaking up and playing a big part in the win today à night," said Bucks forward Bobby Portis. "A lot of guys came up, made defensive stops, made a lot of baskets." In the end, it was a big win for the team.”
Likely Milwaukee Bucks!
SG - Jordan Nwora
SF - MarJon Beaichamp
PF - Bobby Portis
C - Brook Lopez.
How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?
Speak up, McMilan!
Well, it's just two sides of the ball. So often I'm looking at confrontations, who's tagging, who he has to tag...'', he commented.
Likely Atlanta Hawks!
SG - Dejounte Murray
SF - De'Andre Hunter
PF - John Collins
C - Clint Capela.