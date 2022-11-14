Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets game on September 14, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History
In the last year, they have met five times, two of which have been wins for the Magic and three for the Hornets.
Key player - Hornets
The Hornets are also going through a bad moment, but their players are there to give their all. One of them is Terry Rozier, the 6-foot-6 point guard who is racking up 21.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
Key player - Magic
Despite the bad start, the Magic maintain a good roster with regular statistics. One of their best players is Franz Wagner, the 2.05 cm tall German forward who accumulates 18.3 points per game, four rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets are on the same path as the Magic. They have played 14 games, three of which have ended in wins and 11 in losses. They have a PCT of 0.214 and rank 14th in the Eastern Conference and 28th in the league.
Orlando Magic
The Magic are having a terrible season. With 13 games played, they have only four wins and, unfortunately, nine losses. They have a PCT of 0.308 and are ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference and 26th in the league.
Stadium
The game will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This multi-sport venue has been the home of the NBA's Orlando Magic since its inauguration in 2010. Since 2011, it has also been the home of the AFL's Orlando Predators. During the worldwide contingency for COVID-19, this arena was in charge of hosting the WWE's magic nights until December 11, 2020 when they moved to Tropicana Field in the city of St. Petersburg, Florida. It is also a musical stage where great artists have performed. For NBA games, it has a capacity of 18,500 spectators, for concerts of 16,000 and for the NCAA of 20,000.
