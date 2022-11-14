San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors live?
The San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors game will be streamed live on ESPN and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: Star+ and NBA League Pass.
What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors NBA game?
This is the start time for the San Antonio Spurs Golden State Warriors game on November 14, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN and TNT Sports
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:30 PM (November 8)
Mexico: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
San Antonio Spurs key player
In San Antonio Spurs, the presence of Keldon Johnson stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. He averages 23.1 points per game in nine games played, where he averages 33.3 minutes played per game.
Golden State Warriors key player
In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 34-year-old player averages 30.8 points per game, achieved in five games played, where he averages 33.4 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Kevon Looney
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs
Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Malaki Branham Jakob Pöltl Tre Jones
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs come into this game with the conviction of beating the reigning champion, so they will try to get the best possible result. The Spurs beat Milwaukee Bucks in their most recent game with a score of 111-93. Now, San Antonio wants to continue with the winning streak and give the upset in Los Angeles.
Golden State Warriors
The team has started to make moves and refresh the second unit of the team by incorporating players such as Donte DiVicenzo and JaMychal Green, in addition to renewing its defensive players such as Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Quinndary Weatherspoon. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman after missing last season due to injury. The Warriors are coming off a physical game against the Sacramento Kings.
The game will be played at Chase Center
The Chase Center located in the city of San Francisco will host this 2022-2023 NBA regular season matchup in the Western Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2019. It is the home venue of the Golden State Warriors.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.