Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons of November 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Toronto Raptors last lineup
The last quintet of the Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
Detroit Pistons last lineup
The last quintet of Detroit Pistons:
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First center Pascal Siakam (#43), is one of the best players in the league averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Fred VanVleet (#23), last tournament he helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He's one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 16.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors in the tournament
Unlike the Detroit Pistons, the Toronto Raptors had a good start to the regular season, with 7 wins and 7 losses, establishing themselves in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to be the champions this season. His last game was on November 12 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Toronto Raptors lost 118 to 104 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and that way the Toronto team got its seventh loss of the tournament. They come in as the underdogs to win the series, but they could cause an upset and win the game because they are a good team in the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Detroit Pistons Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Isaiah Stewart (#28) who has managed to average 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Cade Cunningham (#2) will be key for assists, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists.
Detroit Pistons in the tournament
The Detroit Pistons started the tournament very poorly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 3 wins and 11 losses, they are in fifteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on November 12 against the Boston Celtics, where the Detroit Pistons lost 117-108 at Little Caesars Arena and thus recorded their 11th loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Little Caesars Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Detroit, Michigan. It cost 732 million dollars to build, it is the home of the Detroit Pistons. Its opening was on September 5, 2017 and it has a capacity of 20,491 spectators.